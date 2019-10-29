"Ever tried online dating?" I asked Cy the Cynic. He goes out with at least three different women every week.

"All the time," Cy said, "but before I make a date, I require a photo -- taken with a copy of that day's paper. You can't be too careful."

Cy is more careful about his social life than about his dummy play; he tends to adopt the first line of play he sees. As today's South, Cy gambled with a leap to slam. West led the queen of hearts, and the Cynic took the A-K to pitch his club loser. Then came a deluge of trumps, but East clung tenaciously to his spades and won two spade tricks at the end.

OPENING BID

West's opening lead showed the Q-J of hearts, so East needed the king of spades and A-K of clubs for his opening bid. Cy must discard a spade on dummy's second high heart and run the trumps.

With three cards left, East is stuck. Dummy has the queen of clubs and Q-7 of spades, and if East saves a high club and his K-10 of spades, Cy exits with a club to end-play him.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S Q 7 5 H A K 7 D Q 4 C Q 9 4 3 2. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid two clubs and he rebids two diamonds. What do you say?

ANSWER: You have two reasonable calls, depending on your temperament. One is a jump to 3NT, giving the opening leader no further help in making his choice. The other is a probing bid of two hearts in case partner has 4, Q 6 5, A K J 8 6 5, A 10 6. Incidentally, a 2NT response (if forcing) would have been an option with your hand.

