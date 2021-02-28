Cy visits the dentist

“Did you keep that dental appointment you had scheduled?” I asked Cy the Cynic in the club lounge.

“I kept it,” Cy said grumpily. “The dental technician asked me whether I flossed regularly. I said I did.”

“Did she believe you?”

“She said lying through one’s teeth does not constitute flossing,” Cy growled.

In that afternoon’s penny Chicago game, Cy fell victim to a little prevarication. As South in today’s deal, he opened one club. When North responded one diamond, Cy could have bid one spade next, or perhaps stretched a bit to jump to two spades (forcing to game). Instead, he bid 2NT to show a balanced 18 or 19 points, and North correctly raised to the nine-trick notrump game.

West led the king of spades, and the Cynic ducked twice and won the third spade with his ace. He next led a diamond to dummy’s queen and returned a club to his king — and West played low as if he had never heard of the ace.