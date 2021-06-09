Cy's blind spot

Cy the Cynic had been to see Dr. Ed Fitch, an ophthalmologist and our club president.

"I couldn't believe it," Cy said. "Ed says I'm color-blind."

"You had no idea?"

"The diagnosis came completely out of the red," Cy said.

Ed's finding may not help Cy's bridge; Cy has blind spots as declarer. At six spades, he took the A-K of clubs, drew trumps and led a diamond: six, jack, queen. East returned a diamond, and the Cynic took dummy's A-K. When West discarded, Cy ruffed dummy's last diamond and finessed in hearts. Down one.

Finesse

Cy was blind to the presence of the seven of diamonds. When West plays the six on the first diamond, Cy should play the seven from dummy. When East wins, he must lead a red suit, giving Cy a free finesse, or a club, conceding a ruff-sluff.

If West plays the ten on the first diamond, Cy puts up dummy's ace, returns a trump to his hand and leads a second diamond. Then, if West could play the eight or nine, Cy would play dummy's jack effectively.

Daily question