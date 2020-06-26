Cy's combination shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cy the Cynic says that if at first you don’t succeed, try doing it the way your mother told you. I don’t know if Cy’s mom played bridge, but he persevered as today’s declarer.

In a penny game, Cy and North quite properly got to 6NT; they had 32 points plus a running five-card suit.

West led a safe diamond, and the Cynic won in dummy and set out to combine his chances as best he could. He led the deuce of clubs to his jack. (If instead Cy took an early heart finesse, losing, a spade shift by East would be unpleasant.) West took the queen of clubs and led another diamond.

High clubs

Cy won and cashed the A-K of clubs. When East-West followed, the Cynic ran the diamonds, pitching two spades and a heart from dummy.

Cy next took the A-K of hearts. If the queen fell, he would have 12 tricks. When it didn’t, Cy had yet to succeed but still had one chance left: He cashed the 13th club and, at Trick 12, led a spade. East’s king came up, and Cy claimed.

Making six. Well played, Cy.

Daily question