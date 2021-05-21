Cy's extras

Cy the Cynic and I went to lunch at a hamburger place, and he got a triple burger with cheese. Cy is overweight but doesn't seem concerned about it.

"You need some exercise," I told the Cynic -- whereupon he got up and headed back to the counter.

"Where are you going?" I asked.

"To get some extra fries," Cy said, "like you said."

Back at the club, Cy became declarer at seven spades. When West led the queen of diamonds, Cy counted 12 tricks and wanted every chance for one more. He played a low diamond from dummy, ruffed in his hand and drew trumps. Cy next cashed the A-K of clubs. When the queen fell, he claimed 13 tricks.

3-3 break

If instead East-West had followed with low clubs, Cy would lead a heart to dummy, discard his jack of clubs on the ace of diamonds and ruff a club, hoping for a 3-3 break.

If that didn't work, Cy would cash his last trump. He would succeed in many cases: for instance, if the jack of hearts fell or if a defender succumbed to a squeeze.

Daily question

You hold: S K 9 4 H A K 4 D A 9 6 C 9 7 3 2. Your partner opens one club. The next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: In "Standard," bid 2NT to show 13 to 15 points, balanced, with the unbid suits stopped. Some pairs treat 2NT as invitational, showing about 11 points. That approach is awkward. Opener won't want to pass 2NT with a shapely hand, and then the partnership must deal with what continuations are forcing.

