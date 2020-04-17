Cy's fitness app

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"I got one of those fitness apps from the App Store," Cy the Cynic told me. "It asked me for my height, weight, blood pressure, what I'd eaten for the past week and some other stuff."

"And what did the app conclude?" I asked.

"It dispatched an ambulance to my house," Cy shrugged.

Cy's fitness as declarer often gets called into question. Cy was today's South in my club's penny game, and he and North bid to six hearts. North's four clubs was an "advance cue bid," showing good heart support and slammish values. When the Cynic cue-bid four spades, North liked his ace of diamonds and leaped to slam.

West led a trump, and when Cy saw dummy, he muttered something about missing a grand slam that caused North to shudder. Sure enough, Cy took the king of trumps and the king of spades and led a second spade to ... his ace.

West ruffed and led another trump. Then Cy had three losing spades, and dummy had only two trumps, and since East had the guarded queen of clubs, the Cynic could take only 11 tricks.

"I knew it," North groaned. "If only the man would try to make the actual contract and not the one he thinks we should have bid."

At six hearts, South should play safe by ducking the second spade. If East shifts to a diamond, South takes the ace, cashes the A-K of clubs to pitch his last diamond, ruffs a diamond, ruffs a spade, ruffs a diamond and ruffs his last low spade. He can draw trumps and win the 13th trick with the ace of spades.

