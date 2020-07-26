Cy's intra-finesse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Coping with Minnie and her glasses is hard enough,” Cy the Cynic groaned to me. “Having to deal with Millard at the same time is just too much.”

Minnie Bottoms, my club’s senior member, wears old bifocals that make her mix up kings and jacks, often to her opponents’ dismay. Millard Pringle is a quiet little man who gets lost in the maze of defensive “rules.”

“Look what they did to me in the duplicate today,” Cy fumed. “Millard opened three diamonds as West. My partner, acting as if he were my third opponent, jammed me into six spades.

“Millard led the jack of diamonds,” Cy went on, “and dummy’s queen won. I couldn’t succeed if Millard had the king of trumps, and that looked unlikely after he’d preempted. I decided on an ‘intra-finesse.’ I led a heart to my ten and a trump to dummy’s nine.”

“Well done,” I said. “After East took the jack, you could go to dummy and pick up the trumps by leading the queen to pin Millard’s ten.”

“Minnie was East,” the Cynic said glumly. “She won with the king, thinking it was the jack, and led a heart. When I led a second trump to dummy’s queen, Millard played the ten, and on the next trump Minnie followed with the six.