Cy's job history

Cy the Cynic’s former occupation, if ever he had one, is a mystery at my club. Cy won’t talk about it, except to give gag answers to queries.

“Cy, did you work in a pillowcase plant?”

“Only until it folded.”

“How about a keyboard factory?”

“They said I wasn’t putting in enough shifts.”

“Were you employed by a calendar maker?”

“I was fired for taking too many days off.”

“Were you a pig farmer, Cy?”

“For a while, but I got disgruntled.”

When I watched today’s deal in a penny game, Cy was disgruntled when it was done. As South, he used the favorable vulnerability to toss in a featherweight weak jump-overcall. North raised to four spades even though his king of diamonds looked like a wasted honor. (He might have done well to try 3NT.)

West led a diamond, and Cy ruffed East’s jack. He led a trump to dummy’s ace, ruffed the king of diamonds, drew the missing trump, led a club to the ace and returned a club. West won with the jack and cashed the king.