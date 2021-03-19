Cy's partner problems

Cy the Cynic’s social life — he usually dates at least three women a week — had hit a rocky patch, so Cy sent his profile and photo to a local lonely hearts club.

“Did they respond?” I asked him.

“They returned my photo,” the Cynic growled. “They said they weren’t that lonely.”

Cy also has trouble keeping partners; all it takes to keep him happy is perfection. When Cy was today’s West in a penny game, he led a heart against five clubs, and East took the king and ace and led the jack of diamonds.

Making five

Declarer won and cashed the A-K of trumps. When Cy showed out, South got to dummy with the ace of spades, led a trump to his nine and took the rest. Making five.

“I’m getting too old to play this game alone,” Cy muttered.

The bidding marks South with at least 10 minor-suit cards. His pattern is probably 1-2-5-5. To protect his trump holding, East must lead a spade at Trick Three. He removes South’s only dummy entry before South learns about the trump position.

Daily question