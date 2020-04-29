Cy's people skills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like many players, Cy the Cynic would get better results if he were more supportive of his partners. Cy expects the worst from them and is seldom disappointed.

"Your people skills are poor," I told the Cynic. "Partnership empathy is important."

"My people skills are fine," Cy growled. "It's my tolerance for idiots that needs work."

Cy was today's North, and West led the nine of hearts against four spades: ten, jack, king. South led a diamond to dummy's king and next a trump to his king. West took the ace and led another heart, and South took the ace, led a trump to his hand and returned a second diamond.

10 winners

This time West took his ace and counted 10 winners for South. So West led a low club. East produced the king and cashed a heart for down one, and the Cynic muttered his distress.

I must admit I might have been distressed also. After dummy's king wins the first diamond, South must lead a club. He makes his game by removing East's only entry to his heart trick.

Daily question