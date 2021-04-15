Cy's reading habits

Cy the Cynic told me he’s trying to maintain his mental agility through diligent reading.

“What kind of books?” I asked.

“All kinds,” Cy said, “except bridge books. I even go through dictionaries and a thesaurus — which, incidentally, is not a huge prehistoric beast.”

“You’re reading thesauruses to keep your mind sharp?”

“A mind is a terrible thing to waste/squander/scrap/throw away/dissipate,” said the Cynic.

Ace of hearts

When I watched Cy as today’s declarer, his mind was somewhere else. After he stretched mightily to bid four spades, West led the king of diamonds and continued with the queen and jack. Cy ruffed and took the A-K of trumps. When West discarded, Cy lost a trump as well as the ace of hearts. Down one.

Cy wasted his chance. At Trick Four, he should lead a low heart as a “discovery” play. When dummy’s king wins, Cy can place East with the queen of trumps. Most Wests would have opened the bidding or acted at their second turn with 12 high-card points.

