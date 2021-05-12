 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cy's successful diet

Cy's successful diet

Cy's successful diet

“I heard you’re on another diet,” I said to Cy the Cynic. He constantly battles his weight.

“The 14-day diet,” Cy nodded.

“So how’s it going?”

“Successfully,” the Cynic said. “I finished it in five days.”

Cy plays the dummy the same way: always trying to finish in a hurry. Against his four spades, West led the ten of clubs, and Cy put up the king. East won and returned a club, and West won and shifted to a low heart: queen, king. When East returned the ten, Cy took the ace but had to lose another trick.

First club

Cy played thoughtlessly, as usual: He must play low from dummy on the first club. If West leads another club to the ace, and East returns a diamond, Cy wins, leads a trump to dummy and throws a heart on the queen of diamonds. He has 10 tricks.

If West shifts to a heart at Trick Two, Cy takes the ace. He cashes his ace of diamonds and reaches dummy with trumps to ruff the Q-J of diamonds. Cy then leads a club, and when East takes the ace, he is end-played.

Daily question

You hold: S Q 10 9 8 5 H A Q 5 D Q J 6 C K 5. You open one spade, your partner bids two clubs, you bid 2NT and he rebids three clubs. What do you say?

Answer: Partner has shown long clubs but minimum values for a two-level response. (Even in a game-forcing two-over-one style, many pairs treat this sequence as not forcing.) To pass is possible, but most players would try 3NT. If partner has 4, 4 3 2, K 8 5, A Q J 8 3 2, that contract will usually succeed.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts