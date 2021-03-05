Cy's superior air

“Wendy accused me of being condescending,” Cy the Cynic told me in the club lounge. “In case you don’t know, that means I talk down to people.”

Wendy, our feminist, and Cy, a shameless chauvinist, are always at odds.

“What brought this on?” I asked

“She went down at four spades in a penny game,” Cy said, displaying today’s deal. “West led a trump at the second trick. Wendy won in dummy and led a heart, playing low from her hand. She won the trump return and led a second heart to her king, but when West won and produced a third trump, Wendy lost another heart.”

Too hard

“I told her not to worry: The deal was just too hard for someone at her skill level. That’s when the trouble began.”

Cy was absent when they passed out humility, but Wendy can make four spades. When West leads a trump at Trick Two, Wendy draws trumps and takes the A-Q-J of clubs. She then leads dummy’s queen of diamonds and discards a heart. When West wins, he must concede the 10th trick one way or another.

