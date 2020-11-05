Cy's tolerance level

“Still trying to get a date with Wendy?” I asked Cy the Cynic in the club lounge.

“She won’t go,” Cy said. “She has an infinite supply of excuses.”

“She’s playing hard to get,” I suggested.

“She’s also playing hard to tolerate,” Cy growled.

Cy and Wendy were today’s East-West in a penny game. Against four spades, Wendy led the ace and a low heart. South won and led a trump (not best), and Wendy took her ace and led a third heart.

Fifth club

“I ruffed dummy’s queen,” the Cynic said. “South overruffed, took the A-K of clubs and ruffed a club. I overruffed with my king, but South took the rest: He could ruff another club in dummy to set up his fifth club. Wendy told me I probably failed block-building in kindergarten.”

Cy erred. On the third heart, he must discard a club instead of ruffing. If South leads a second trump, Cy can win and lead a third trump, and South loses a club. Nor can South start the clubs without drawing trumps: Then Cy gets a ruff with last low trump.

Daily question