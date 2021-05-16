Cy's winning week

Cy the Cynic had enjoyed a winning week — for once — in my club’s cut-around penny game.

“You must have won a few finesses,” I told Cy.

“Not so,” he said, “but I’ve mastered the art of hand evaluation. When Ed is my partner, I add a few points to my hand for his dummy play. When I’m stuck with Louie, I divide my points in half. I bid accordingly.”

Ed is the club’s best technician. To Unlucky Louie, who blames his losses on bad luck, good technique is a foreign language.

Cy showed me today’s deal.

“I was North,” he said, “and I really couldn’t justify bidding slam. But Ed was South, and I knew he would take 12 tricks if it was humanly possible.”

West led the jack of hearts against six diamonds, dummy played low and East played the eight. Ed took his queen and had a club loser and a heart loser to avoid.