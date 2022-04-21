Czerwonka earns MVC Player of the Year honors

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Czerwonka wins MVC POY: Valparaiso's Olivia Czerwonka was named the Missouri Valley Conference's Player of the Year on Thursday. Czerwonka becomes the first Valparaiso athlete from any sport to earn Player of the Year honors since the Beacons joined the MVC in 2017. She also becomes just the second player in program history to take home a conference player of the year distinction, joining Kate Kollarova who won back-to-back Mid-Continent Conference Player of the Year awards in 2001 and 2002. It was also announced Friday that Czerwonka's sister, Claire had been named MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for her achievements on the tennis court and in the classroom.

MEN'S GOLF

Valpo readies for MVC Championship: The Valparaiso men's golf team head to the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Ky. on Sunday for the start of the Missouri Valley Conference's golf championship. The team's scoring average sits at 292.35, a mark that would be best in program history. The Beacons were tabbed to finish second in the conference in the preseason poll. The team also features eight MVC Golfer of the Week awards this season.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Edey returns to school: Purdue got some good news on Friday. Boilermakers' star big man Zach Edey announced he will return to the program for his junior campaign, rather than entering the NBA Draft. The 7-foot-4 center was an honorable mention on AP's All-American team after averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He won't be joined by teammates Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams at Mackey Arena next year as the two both announced they would be entering the draft.

