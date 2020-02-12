DAILY HOROSCOPE (copy)

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Defer to others even though you feel as if you have matters under control. You will learn what motivates others, especially in reference to you. As a result, you can clear away some superstitions or false beliefs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You have a lot of ground to cover, and you will if you maintain your focus. It might seem as if nearly everyone wants your feedback about something. You might need to screen calls if you want to get anything done.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You have a frisky and happy manner to you that draws many people. At the same time, it makes them inclined to go along with your ideas and suggestions. Make sure you use some discretion when making choices.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You cannot get around a specific issue without resolving it in some form. How you get around the problem could vary. Be aware, as much as you might like it, there are no canned answers.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)