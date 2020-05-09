DAILY HOROSCOPE (copy)

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Home and heritage can feel a little restrictive today. Your tastes and priorities are not like those of your relatives. Flexibility and patience help. A neighbor becomes a better friend. A home repair might be needed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH It is a day to listen carefully. A casual remark or a short, informal note can contain valuable information. Others have definite plans and suggestions. Try to be cooperative. Patience on your part averts a confrontation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Changing to accommodate shifting economic demands in the world around you is important if you are to be successful. Be receptive to the idea of developing a new job skill or accepting a transfer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH You will have had enough by today. Your assertiveness will intensify. Much can be accomplished, although you will be surrounded by some controversy. Celebrate the changes you want to make in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)