DAILY HOROSCOPE (copy)

ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH An invitation you have received, from a distant family member or a romantic love interest, may finally take place after July. It's something to hope for and look forward to — when invitations and good news again come your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Information is revealed concerning another's feelings and plans. You will become aware of what you are about to outgrow, both personally and professionally. A well-educated and well-traveled new friend can be a source of happiness.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Romantic happiness is very likely to come along today. Always be careful to compliment those you love and admire. You tend to show concern and affection by offering to solve problems for those you love.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Animal companions might require some loving attention and perhaps a checkup with the vet. On a personal level, be aware of health habits and resolve to overcome any factors that might undermine your wellness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today enables you to understand children well. Listen carefully to loved ones, and a new rapport will develop. Friendships can move to a deeper level. Others will offer you the emotional support you need.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Home and heritage can feel a little restrictive today. Your tastes and priorities are not like those of your relatives. Flexibility and patience help. A neighbor becomes a better friend. A home repair might be needed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH It is a day to listen carefully. A casual remark or a short, informal note can contain valuable information. Others have definite plans and suggestions. Try to be cooperative. Patience on your part averts a confrontation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Changing to accommodate shifting economic demands in the world around you is important if you are to be successful. Be receptive to the idea of developing a new job skill or accepting a transfer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH You will have had enough by today. Your assertiveness will intensify. Much can be accomplished, although you will be surrounded by some controversy. Celebrate the changes you want to make in your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Today is perfect for soul-searching and self-analysis. You will feel the need to keep secrets. Discretion is an issue. It will be easier to express yourself when the new week begins. But for now, give plenty of time to yourself in silence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Friends are concerned and kind to you today. A conversation inspires you creatively. An artistic or well-mannered companion adds a note of genuine culture and harmony to your life. Plan a jaunt with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Your life path is about to enter a whole new phase. Be receptive to growth. You're due for added recognition in the weeks ahead. Just double-check directions, appointments and information for accuracy.
