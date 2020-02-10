LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH One-on-one relating could take you down an intriguing path. You might not be sure as to what response feels good to you. Stay focused on matters at hand. Do not allow others to distract you. Tonight: Find a special place to hang out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHHH You have swallowed a lot in the past few days and tried to make some stunning changes work. You alone can judge whether this is a possibility. If trying to deal with someone you feel resentful of, make an attempt to clear the air. Tonight: Say yes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Be as clear as possible. You are dealing with a lot of stress and problems. Know when to pull back. A personal, familial and/or real estate matter comes forward and demands attention. Be sensitive to yourself when making decisions. Tonight: Let the party go on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Zero in on your priorities. Do not get interrupted by another person who might express a malicious tinge in his or her word choice. Know what you want and make that clear to those involved. Tonight: Where your friends are.