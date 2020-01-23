× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHHH Resist being taken in by another person's magnetism. In the long run, you will be upset if you do. Detach and creatively eye a situation. You know what is important and why. Zero in on this desire.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You might opt to spend more time at home. Your ability to complete what you desire pushes you to the forefront. People know they can depend on you. Loosen up and attempt to find the correct path.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH A conversation puts you on a better path and creates a deeper sense of unity between you and another person. The conversation might not be expressly related, but it will point to a specific direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You could be more expressive than you have been for a while. Be willing to speak about what is on your mind. Talk with an openminded person even if you do not usually agree with each other.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Others might sense that your emotional tenor is unusual. Do not hesitate to go for what you desire. Be more direct. Recognize another person's demands.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)