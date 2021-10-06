VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today there's a New Moon, which means you have a chance to make resolutions. Specifically, it's your chance to examine how you handle your money and take care of your possessions. If you own things that are ignored or in a mess, this will drag you down mentally.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH The New Moon today is in your sign! It's your best chance all year to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself how you can improve your appearance. After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Because the New Moon each month is an opportunity to make resolutions, you can use today's New Moon to think about your inner world and spiritual values. This is because what happens on the outside is a reflection of what is going on inside.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Today's New Moon is the perfect time to focus on friendships. Do you hang out with quality people? Do your friends support or criticize you? Note: Your friends affect your mind, and your mind makes choices for your future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)