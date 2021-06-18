ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you might attract someone who is powerful and direct to you. Because you are naturally powerful and direct, this conversation will be dynamic! Nevertheless, if push comes to shove, you will have to give way to the other person. Just for today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You have lots of energy to work hard today. However, you will feel independent, which means you also might take on a leadership role when working with others. If you feel you have to defend your way of doing things or your point of view, you will!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You will express your feelings and share ideas with others without fear or apology today. You're in a playful mood and you want to have a good time. Enjoy sports events, social outings and fun activities with kids.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You want to get something done at home today that might involve some physical exertion. You might do this by yourself or, perhaps, someone will help you. A family conversation will be lively, but you certainly won't agree with others just to be polite.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)