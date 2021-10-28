ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's a fantastic day to travel or learn something new, because you're eager to expand your horizons. Expect success if dealing with foreign countries. Romance with someone who is "different" will blossom.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH It's a good money day. It's great for financial discussions or talks about how to divide or share something like an inheritance. Money, gifts and goodies might come your way. It's also a passionate, romantic, sexy day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH It's a great day to schmooze with partners, close friends and the general public, because people like you. They see you as friendly and welcoming. Today you want to share your POV about something.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Financial negotiations and issues related to work, especially work-related travel, go well today. Co-workers are cooperative. Dealings with foreign countries and different cultures are likely. Look for ways to improve your work setting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH It's a lovely day for Leos! The Moon is in Leo, which gives you a little advantage over the other signs. Furthermore, it's a perfect day for playful activities and social encounters. Sports events, fun times with children and the arts all appeal to you. It's a great date night.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You might have wonderful opportunities to redecorate or improve the appearance of where you live today. Likewise, this is an excellent day to explore real estate opportunities. Entertain at home. Invite the gang over for good food and drinks.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH It's a marvelous day to schmooze with others, especially friends, groups and organizations. People will be happy to see you, because you're charming and diplomatic. Likewise, relations with neighbors, siblings and relatives will be warm and friendly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's an excellent day for financial negotiations, discussions about salary and also anything related to shopping and spending money. Whatever happens likely favors you. However, since you might spend big, be careful. Keep your receipts just in case.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today Venus is in your sign dancing with your ruler Jupiter, which makes you (and everyone else) feel happy and upbeat! Your energy is strong, and you're keen to explore new places and meet new faces. By all means, travel if you can, because this will please you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Solitude in beautiful surroundings might appeal today. Other people will use this same influence to explore a secret love affair. Whatever the case, you are secretly pleased about something and happy about how things are turning out.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH It's a marvelous day to schmooze with friends and groups because you feel warm, generous and friendly to others, and they feel the same way toward you. Nevertheless, be cooperative, because the Moon is opposite your sign. You might have to pick up the tab.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police today. They see you as affluent, popular and successful. (Regardless of how you see yourself.) Perhaps this is something you can bring to the table in important negotiations.