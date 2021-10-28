ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It's a fantastic day to travel or learn something new, because you're eager to expand your horizons. Expect success if dealing with foreign countries. Romance with someone who is "different" will blossom.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH It's a good money day. It's great for financial discussions or talks about how to divide or share something like an inheritance. Money, gifts and goodies might come your way. It's also a passionate, romantic, sexy day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH It's a great day to schmooze with partners, close friends and the general public, because people like you. They see you as friendly and welcoming. Today you want to share your POV about something.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Financial negotiations and issues related to work, especially work-related travel, go well today. Co-workers are cooperative. Dealings with foreign countries and different cultures are likely. Look for ways to improve your work setting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)