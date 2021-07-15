VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH A friend or a group might inspire you to become involved in charitable activities. You might work with a friend to help someone in need. You also might volunteer your time to an organization promoting the welfare of those less fortunate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH With the Moon in your sign today, you feel more emotional than usual. Meanwhile, the Sun at the top of your chart will call attention to you in a positive way. People see you as charismatic, caring and compassionate. This is why you might be approached by someone who needs help.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Your idealism is aroused today, which is why you might want to help people in another country. This same influence also can heighten your appreciation of beauty, which is why you will enjoy museums, art galleries and the arts and crafts of others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Although you might be focused on shared property, inheritances and the wealth and resources of others today, you will feel gratified if you can do fundraising or steer resources and money to an area where they are really needed — perhaps the needs of children or suffering animals.