ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You feel sympathetic with a family member, especially a parent, today. You feel the need to help a relative or listen to their concerns. Or you might want to cocoon at home.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You're more sensitive to your environment today. You might wish you could make improvements or help make things better. You also might spend time daydreaming.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH When it comes to money and your possessions today, one of two extremes might occur. You might want to share what you have with someone who is less fortunate. Or you might want to spend money on gorgeous, luxurious items.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your ability to tune in to the nuances and subtle feelings of those around you is strong today. (You're picking up acid rock through the Mercury fillings in your teeth.) Because of this sensitivity, you will sense if someone needs your help. If so, you will help.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You'll happily find some quiet moments today to enjoy some peace and quiet and relax. Or you might choose to explore yoga, meditation or some kind of quiet contemplation. You also might be happy to have an afternoon nap.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH A friend or a group might inspire you to become involved in charitable activities. You might work with a friend to help someone in need. You also might volunteer your time to an organization promoting the welfare of those less fortunate.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH With the Moon in your sign today, you feel more emotional than usual. Meanwhile, the Sun at the top of your chart will call attention to you in a positive way. People see you as charismatic, caring and compassionate. This is why you might be approached by someone who needs help.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Your idealism is aroused today, which is why you might want to help people in another country. This same influence also can heighten your appreciation of beauty, which is why you will enjoy museums, art galleries and the arts and crafts of others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Although you might be focused on shared property, inheritances and the wealth and resources of others today, you will feel gratified if you can do fundraising or steer resources and money to an area where they are really needed — perhaps the needs of children or suffering animals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH A discussion with a partner or close friend will be sensitive and mutually receptive today. You will feel that you can be candid and honest with this person and, in turn, they will reciprocate and be candid and honest with you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH If possible, you will use your influence at work to help a colleague or lend a sympathetic shoulder for someone to cry on, because you are more tuned in today. And because you are more tuned in, you see how some people might be anxious or suffering.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Today you are in touch with your muse, which is why this is an excellent day to be involved in the arts or to express your creative talents. Romance will be idealistic. You also will feel sympathetic and caring about children's needs.