ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You receive an invitation to join an organization you have admired for a long time. Friends interrupt you at work. Stay focused and don't get distracted. By the end of the day you're ready for something new.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You wake up with more energy than you've felt in a while. You're inspired to be more ambitious at work. A higher-up contacts you about a project and you have an insightful conversation. Write down your ideas. One will prove profitable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today you are able to look outside the box. You brainstorm a solution that has been eluding your team. Others ask for your advice, which you should try to give enthusiastically. A child claims more of your time at the end of the day.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH A family member insists you have a serious talk about finances today. Go along with it. You are more than ready for spring and feel the need to declutter. Work is predictable and somewhat boring -- you'll survive it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)