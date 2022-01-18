HHHH Today you want to spread your wings and expand your experience of life. Ideally, you will travel. However, issues related to travel are unpredictable today — be aware of this. Travel plans might be canceled or changed. Or you might suddenly have to travel.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH You have intense feelings about everything today. Perhaps this relates to ex-partners or old friends who are back in your world. You might be upset because checks are late or funds are delayed. Meanwhile, someone might be working against your best interests. Relax. You've got this.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HH Today the Moon is opposite your own Sun, which means you have to be cooperative with others. You have to be prepared to go more than halfway. This is no biggie. Two weeks from now, when the Moon is in your sign, others have to go more than halfway to cooperate with you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH It will please you to do something so you feel better organized and more on top of your scene. Do what you can to achieve this. Likewise, you might want to do something to improve your health. Ideas? Also, keep an eye on your pet today, because something unusual might occur.

