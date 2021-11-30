VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH A parent or older family member might have excellent advice for you today. (It never hurts to listen, and it's courteous and respectful.) This is a good day to discuss home repairs or how to fix something and make your home routine run more smoothly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You can plan and create schedules today. It's not the day to relax and kick back. Au contraire! Talk to others to learn ways of doing things so you have the practical knowledge to set things in motion. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You'll make great headway in financial matters today because you're in a sensible, practical frame of mind. You might see ways to cut costs. You might establish a budget. You might see better ways to use your resources and make the most of what you have.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Today, even if you don't work, you will spend time reflecting about serious matters. Take advantage of this energy while it lasts so you can get as much done as possible. (A disciplined mind is a shame to waste.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)