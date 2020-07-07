VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Keep working, and be conscientious. The rewards are just around the corner. A serious state of mind prevails. You are juggling trying to balance your domestic and professional responsibilities. Today marks a new cycle in your work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today stirs fire into your romantic prospects. A magnetic attraction develops, but the relationship might not stabilize until some weeks have passed. Try the pink bubble technique if in doubt.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Aspects keep gathering in your home and family sector. Examine ways to make housing as comfy and hospitable as possible. Dreams and hunches about domestic matters should be heeded. Your intuition will be spot on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH Keep a sense of humor if a neighbor is difficult or eccentric. Remember, the world would be very dull if we were all the same. Transportation arrangements will have to be revamped. Say an incantation to the gods of roadways.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)