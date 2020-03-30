ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It's a time of completion. You're in a good position to act on your wishes and dreams. You reap what you've sown, and you benefit from your association with a group. Friends play an important role in your day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Think "abundance." Finish what you started at work. Visualize the future and look beyond the immediate. Clear up odds and ends. Take an inventory on where things are going in your life. It's a great time for self-promotion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You are busy moving about from place to place, handling chores and thinking about work matters. Your mental abilities are strong now, and you have an emotional need to reinvigorate your studies. A short trip works to your benefit.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Unconscious attitudes at work can be difficult, and you tend to keep your feelings secret now. Relations with women can be hard. It's a great day for a mystical or spiritual discipline. Your intuition is heightened.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)