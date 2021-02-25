VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today is a time for rest and reverie, with the Moon in your sector of solitude and subconscious yearnings. Take note of dreams. Answers come from within. Allow nature and wildlife to draw nigh. The natural world offers peace and comfort.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Competitors provide inspiration, but take time to relax and regroup if you start to feel pressured. Community involvement will be rewarding. A mission to make the world a better place has appeal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Career prospects are both interesting and challenging. Innovate; be creative. Combine business with pleasure. Listen carefully to others. Today indicates that valuable information is offered during social situations and at Zoom meetings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH A deep awareness is present. Your intuition is wonderful. Heed those inner voices, and you'll be guided toward success. Your energy level will be high, but do quell irritation. It's especially easy to overreact now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)