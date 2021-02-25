ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today encourages you to splurge or take a gamble. Do enjoy some special goodies or luxuries in moderation, but don't go to extremes. You'll realize that there is so much to appreciate and be thankful for.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Work out anger issues with family members. Compromise is the solution to domestic conflicts. Your residence might need some maintenance. Patiently work out differences and make much needed repairs. Shop for the best prices.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Relationships with siblings and neighbors can be demanding. Be patient. Undercurrents and extenuating circumstances are afoot. As the day ends, facts come to light. You'll be glad that you were understanding and tolerant.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Old financial obligations or debts become more manageable. You're entering a more promising security cycle. Learn more about financial management. Don't repeat patterns and habits that led to previous disappointments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today is wonderful for study and analysis of all kinds. Social prospects are especially bright. Adorn yourself. Assemble an especially wonderful costume. Much can be accomplished. There is a deeper understanding of your own psyche.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Today is a time for rest and reverie, with the Moon in your sector of solitude and subconscious yearnings. Take note of dreams. Answers come from within. Allow nature and wildlife to draw nigh. The natural world offers peace and comfort.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Competitors provide inspiration, but take time to relax and regroup if you start to feel pressured. Community involvement will be rewarding. A mission to make the world a better place has appeal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Career prospects are both interesting and challenging. Innovate; be creative. Combine business with pleasure. Listen carefully to others. Today indicates that valuable information is offered during social situations and at Zoom meetings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH A deep awareness is present. Your intuition is wonderful. Heed those inner voices, and you'll be guided toward success. Your energy level will be high, but do quell irritation. It's especially easy to overreact now.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Your priorities and desires are in flux. It will be a wild but interesting day. Decide what it is that you really want and pursue it. There are endings and beginnings in process. Fate intervenes in plans, so be flexible and observant.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Talented and powerful people are drawing closer to you. The promise of partnerships is very real. You discover much about others and how they feel toward you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your work is rewarding and interesting today. You'll be thinking of how best to manage time and resources. Needed materials and supplies become available. Communication with the very young or the elderly is excellent.