ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Money matters will certainly be on your mind, and you rethink financial commitments and investment strategies. Be careful of going overboard financially when passion conquers common sense. Disagreements over spending are likely, and romantic pressures lead to crises.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Expect partners to be particularly irritable. Arguments might be easily provoked by nagging and could deteriorate into sarcastic mudslinging. However, a compassionate outlook may lead to creative problem-solving ... and a call to a marriage counselor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Skip domestic decision-making, as any decision made will be subject to change. Besides this, you will find that you do not have all the facts. Today favors entertaining at home as well as interior decorating, which can be done in a unique style.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Crab is the birth sign of more millionaires than any in the zodiac. Dedicated effort allows you to join their ranks in years to come. Today you encounter a rare opportunity to right past mistakes regarding poor financial decisions. You are elated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)