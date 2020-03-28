ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You will experience the value of patience. Slow and thorough are good watchwords. You enjoy shopping for special purchases and will appreciate the confidence that material security brings. Keep a sense of humor if your partner's routine is hectic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You will be swept along by strong likes and dislikes. It's a powerful and passionate trend. Develop constructive desires. Friends will help you select the right priorities. You sense more support and approval from others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH A child will need extra support and attention. Use care with purchases. Don't let others tempt you to overstep your budget, and all will be well. Hidden facts will come to light. You find spiritual strength in helping those in need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Avoid close contact with those who are ill. Protect yourself to assure continued well-being. Enroll in educational programs. If you have aspirations to write or teach, now is the time to develop them. You'll be enthused yet serious about your personal goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)