ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might feel you are in control of a specific situation but really are not. Your professional or public image might be on the upswing; however, a surprise could come out of blue, and it might take some adjusting.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Break past boundaries, knowing full well that you need to let go of a negative situation. For a long time, you coexisted with it and let it hold you back. As a result, certain options became unavailable. You might be ready to open the door now.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Use the a.m. to the max. Others become more docile and easygoing than they have been for a considerable amount of time. Go for what you want. By the p.m., you get stuck in myriad problems.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Others seem to be on easy street, if you take a quick gander this a.m. However, by afternoon, the inevitable tension mounts. Friends might be making decisions that you cannot follow through on. Knowing what you want could be instrumental.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Defer to others, knowing that you might not want to take the lead about plans for a project. You see complications heading in before others even have a clue. You might want to alert others, but they do not have your vision.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path you find extraordinary and exciting. Do not get too comfortable, as the unexpected lurks in the moments ahead, especially with new ideas and different people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Deferring to others has nearly become a habit. You might be enjoying the lack of responsibility. At the most unexpected moment, a partner or associate tosses a new issue into the ring, encouraging you to be proactive.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Complete as much of your "to-do list" as you can, as early as you can. Distraction reintroduces itself as a force in the afternoon. You will want to say "yes" to the experience. You want to be free to do it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH No one can rain on your parade in the morning. The question remains: Why would someone try? The p.m. might be fraught with challenges and a lot of readjustments. Be willing to say "no" if need be.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You seem to be quite happy with what is happening, certainly with an opportunity brewing. Communication flows, and you are sure of what you want and determined to create. An unexpected development can pan out either way, depending on your guidance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Clear your mind and your to-do list in the morning. Come afternoon, you might enjoy huddling with a loved one or dear friends, sharing spiced-up news with a potential piece of gossip. Do not react until the information is confirmed.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Leap past a restriction; do not let this hold you back anymore. Do not be as fussy with others. You will discover how much more positive interactions occur as a result.