HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 14, 2020: Gutsy and determined, you make this year a success no matter what comes. And you do it your way, by your own honorable code. Learning moderation helps in your personal life. If single, you pursue a mate ardently, and get a commitment in the latter part of the year. If attached, you are very protective of your partner, and your bond is super-strong with intense intimacy. CANCER can be moody.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH A childlike sense of wonder and curiosity sparks a creativity that manifests in natural leadership tendencies. You will be especially strong and influential. Old barriers can be overcome, and you satisfy a cherished wish through sheer effort.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today stimulates a deeper spiritual awareness. Heed a message brought in a dream. You find peace helping those less fortunate. Connect with nature to release frustration or anger. Spend time in quiet reflection.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Friends are a special blessing today. Membership in an organization or new group can be a catalyst for happiness and accomplishment. You will be welcomed by new acquaintances. You also get back in touch with old companions.