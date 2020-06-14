HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 14, 2020: Gutsy and determined, you make this year a success no matter what comes. And you do it your way, by your own honorable code. Learning moderation helps in your personal life. If single, you pursue a mate ardently, and get a commitment in the latter part of the year. If attached, you are very protective of your partner, and your bond is super-strong with intense intimacy. CANCER can be moody.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH A childlike sense of wonder and curiosity sparks a creativity that manifests in natural leadership tendencies. You will be especially strong and influential. Old barriers can be overcome, and you satisfy a cherished wish through sheer effort.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today stimulates a deeper spiritual awareness. Heed a message brought in a dream. You find peace helping those less fortunate. Connect with nature to release frustration or anger. Spend time in quiet reflection.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Friends are a special blessing today. Membership in an organization or new group can be a catalyst for happiness and accomplishment. You will be welcomed by new acquaintances. You also get back in touch with old companions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Changes within a profession as a whole make adjustments a must. The urge to try something new is brewing. Your choices will be good ones. Today is also marvelous for developing artistic gifts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You are rewarded today with new insight concerning your life's direction. You use words creatively. This is a terrific time to design business or greeting cards, address labels or personal stationery.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Allow fate to play her hand, and accept the inevitable graciously. Still, communicate with a partner regarding shared finances. Inherited or invested funds, as well as tax and insurance payments, require your attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)
HHH A relationship may change. Someone close to you wants to try a new project or wander an unfamiliar path. Allow this to happen. All will be well. Accept meetings and partings graciously.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today provides focus and direction. There is an accent on material security. You will be inclined to argue, but can accomplish much. Plans are made to purchase a long-desired item. You feel a rapport with your pet.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH A soul mate connection or psychic bond develops with one you admire. Children are a source of joy. Past patterns hold the key to a love's mysteries. Listen to what a dear one says, for conversations are meaningful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH Living arrangements are about to improve. Real estate transactions can be profitable today. For those with bittersweet memories of early home and family life, it is time to process them for release.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You will be able to solve difficulties through discussion and multitask with ease. There is a flurry of emails and calls related to future travel plans. Conversations are profound and brighten your perspective.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You will want to shop. There are some treasures you simply must have. Fulfill old obligations first; be aware of the force of habit regarding money management. Live within your means, and all will be well.
