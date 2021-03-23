ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Get in touch with a family member you have been meaning to contact. Exciting news may await you. Shop online for an item to brighten your home. You may find the perfect bargain you cannot resist.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You may run into someone you admire from afar. Muster the confidence to strike up a conversation. You never know where it leads. Check emails and texts. There may be a message that will make you smile.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today, purchase an upgrade for an electronic device. Bring along a tech savvy friend. You will be able to get the best product to suit your needs. Enjoy a meal together to celebrate your acquisition.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Someone will tell you how wonderful you look, so enjoy the flattery. Use your charm and persuasion to wrap that person around your finger. Speak from your heart, and you will get the response you're looking for.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)