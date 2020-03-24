ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It's a power-play day, and your position is elevated. You see your prestige is on the rise. Suddenly you are at the head of a project. On a personal level, a relationship is hot and heavy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today do your best to highlight independence of thought and action. Money comes from a mysterious source. Lie low in connection with legal affairs. All the facts are not in yet. Focus on family and domestic adjustments.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Insist on your fair share of credit and profits. What has to be done will get done. Details mount up. Your motivation and enthusiasm help you to accomplish a great deal if you steer clear of petty confrontations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH A kind word and friendly concern from you turn a tense situation at work into a success. Focus on creating the right impression. Combine professional expertise with the human touch, and you are doing well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)