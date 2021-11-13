VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Please take note: This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and be mindful. Meanwhile, new faces, new places and new ideas will be a stimulating change today! Who knew?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Guard money and assets today, because something unexpected will impact them. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. If a gift comes your way, accept it, because this window of opportunity is brief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Avoid tasks requiring care, because you're a bit impatient today. You're restless (which makes anyone prone to mistakes). However, you'll understand ideas fast and perceive things quickly, because you're extremely intuitive. ("Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.")

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)