ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Resist the urge to convince others to agree with you today. Even though it's not that important, you might repeatedly return to a particular subject. Possibly, you will attract someone to you who is doing this to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH A strong astrological influence might make you pushy with co-workers today. You might insist on introducing reforms and better ways of doing things. It's far better that you discover the secret of how to get cooperation from others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Parents must be patient with kids today. Likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other. In sports, players might be at each other's throats, especially disputing a call from a referee. This is because people are obsessed with their ideas today.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH In a discussion with family today, especially regarding home repairs or how to deal with garbage and recycling, be patient. Remember to listen to what others have to say. Resist the urge to power through with your ideas hoping that everyone will fall in line.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)