ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today heightens your travel opportunities. Journeys of the mind as well as geographical wanderings will take you overseas late autumn. You can start planning and dreaming for it now. A friend from far away calls.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH The veil to the afterlife is especially transparent today. Loved ones on the other side can communicate quite clearly. Listen to what they have to say. Be flexible and objective. Important matters demand your attention. Make your best effort.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Your closest relationships will require some effort today. The secret to maintaining harmony is to try to see both sides. Be a good listener. Avoid legal entanglements. A spouse or partner is about to become more successful.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Animal companions heal and comfort. At the same time, make certain that cherished critters are current on their shots and veterinary checkups, having had to wait so long. A new animal companion might join you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)