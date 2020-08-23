× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020: Intense, poised and energetic, you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. This year, you accomplish most after mid-year. You initiate your own project, which is very successful and you enjoy enormously. If single, you appear cool (although you are not) and generally discourage suitors without realizing it. If attached, you are in a kind of heaven and can finally, purely, relax. VIRGO is with you completely.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today accents the value of cooperation. Long-range financial planning, perhaps involving an inheritance, taxes or a settlement, will be a focus. The beautiful orchid, representative of beauty and refinement, is your flower.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH A new artistic venture brightens this Sunday. Happiness is shared with one you love very much. Offer an exchange of small, meaningful gifts. Charm a loved one with a poem or greeting card. You discuss your interesting experiences.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today emphasizes the consequences of long-time health habits and the impact your work environment has on your health. Begin to make changes for the better regarding diet and other lifestyle choices.