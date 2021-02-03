VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Alert and alive, your mind relishes a challenge today. You'd enjoy solving a riddle, playing a word game or learning something new. Some associates will carry you forward with their warmth and enthusiasm.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Your financial situation is about to brighten considerably. Debts or other drains on your resources diminish. You would be well paid if you seek extra work. You will be able to make a fresh start financially.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You feel the healing of old wounds and the opening of opportunities. Today favors an attitude of largesse. Elevate your standards and expectations. This is the start of a whole new cycle of great growth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH There is an accent on psychology and mental health today. You develop inner mental and emotional strength through being sensitive to your own deepest drives. Dreams and psychic hunches are plentiful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)