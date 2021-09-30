ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Although this isn't an excellent day for financial negotiations, you might come out smelling like a rose. However, most of this day is a Moon Alert! Be careful, because today is not good for spending money.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You're the financial wizard of the zodiac so do be aware of today's challenge. Restrict spending to food and gas, and avoid important decisions. Nevertheless, another influence encourages doing business with bosses and VIPs. Tread carefully.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Avoid important decisions today and restrict spending to food and gas. Be careful when deciding about work-related travel and interactions with co-workers because you might go overboard. Do your homework but wait until tomorrow to act.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH It's a fantastic, creative day. If you work in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry, you will come up with original, imaginative ideas. Make note of them. Write them down. After the Moon Alert is over, check them out. Meanwhile, socialize.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH It's a great day to entertain at home and enjoy the company of others. You might be tempted to do a real-estate deal today because it seems too good to be true. Nevertheless, it's a bad time to sign a paper or commit to any real-estate negotiations. Forewarned is forearmed.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You have a fantastic way with words today, which is why you can sweet talk anyone. Some will make money from your words. Be aware of today's restrictions on shopping or decisions. Hold back for most of the day.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You're energetic because the Sun and Mars are in your sign. Furthermore, it's a fabulous money day. You can boost your earnings, and will enjoy spending money. However, most of this day is a Moon Alert — it's bad for shopping or important decisions. Be careful.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH This is a fabulous day to entertain at home and enjoy others company. Grab every opportunity to schmooze and relax. Check the Moon Alert and postpone shopping and important decisions until afterward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's a popular time for you; however, you might enjoy some solitude today. It's a perfect day to relax and pamper yourself. You can't be all things to all people all the time. Set aside some time today just for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's a lovely day to socialize. You will enjoy their company and vice versa, they will be glad to see your face. However, don't volunteer for anything today. Postpone important decisions when talking to bosses and VIPs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Travel and enjoy socializing with others. You make a great impression on bosses and important people today. (A romance might strike up for some.) Please be aware of the restrictions of today's Moon Alert.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You might be focused on shared property and financial matters, and making travel plans. Nevertheless, most of today is a poor day for important decisions or shopping (other than food and gas). Be careful.