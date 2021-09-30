ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Although this isn't an excellent day for financial negotiations, you might come out smelling like a rose. However, most of this day is a Moon Alert! Be careful, because today is not good for spending money.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You're the financial wizard of the zodiac so do be aware of today's challenge. Restrict spending to food and gas, and avoid important decisions. Nevertheless, another influence encourages doing business with bosses and VIPs. Tread carefully.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Avoid important decisions today and restrict spending to food and gas. Be careful when deciding about work-related travel and interactions with co-workers because you might go overboard. Do your homework but wait until tomorrow to act.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH It's a fantastic, creative day. If you work in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry, you will come up with original, imaginative ideas. Make note of them. Write them down. After the Moon Alert is over, check them out. Meanwhile, socialize.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)