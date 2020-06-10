VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

H Health and fitness are important today. You will be critical of yourself and will want to overcome any shortcomings. Realize you are being hard on yourself. And have faith that as long as you do your best, all will be well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Loved ones are agreeable and supportive. You strengthen your own goodwill through small acts of kindness and generosity. You have a change of heart about old interests and attachments. Your intuition provides insights to help you make choices.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You will treasure hours at home and will have an artistic approach to homemaking. A relative appreciates your help and loyalty. You might want to break from routine patterns at home and have a more modern residence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Many calls and emails today revolve around friends. Complete really important work before relaxing. It is easy to procrastinate a bit. That is fine if you don't go to extremes. Today tempts you to overindulge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)