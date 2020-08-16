× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020: Seductive and goal-oriented, you get your way this year — all the way to brilliant success. After some waiting, that is. It will feel like a very up and down year, although all you touch turns to gold. If single, you date passionately and decide to commit to someone at the end of the year. If attached, you're worshipped by your partner, who still has starry eyes. LIBRA is the most romantic.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Love, harmony and improved communication prevail at home. Your residence becomes a place of refuge, truly your castle. How about adding a bagua mirror or anti-evil-eye bead to the household's foyer?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Variety is truly the spice of life. Today promises an interesting Sunday schedule, punctuated by numerous messages and outings. The secret to juggling ongoing projects successfully is organization.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Set funds aside to cover an unexpected expense. Companions present cherished plans and suggestions. Cooperation is essential to progress now. Let humor overcome anger, and all will be well. Friends appreciate your creativity and breezy personality.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)