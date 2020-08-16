HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020: Seductive and goal-oriented, you get your way this year — all the way to brilliant success. After some waiting, that is. It will feel like a very up and down year, although all you touch turns to gold. If single, you date passionately and decide to commit to someone at the end of the year. If attached, you're worshipped by your partner, who still has starry eyes. LIBRA is the most romantic.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Love, harmony and improved communication prevail at home. Your residence becomes a place of refuge, truly your castle. How about adding a bagua mirror or anti-evil-eye bead to the household's foyer?
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Variety is truly the spice of life. Today promises an interesting Sunday schedule, punctuated by numerous messages and outings. The secret to juggling ongoing projects successfully is organization.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Set funds aside to cover an unexpected expense. Companions present cherished plans and suggestions. Cooperation is essential to progress now. Let humor overcome anger, and all will be well. Friends appreciate your creativity and breezy personality.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Try a flattering new hairstyle, updated your wardrobe, and a smile to work magic in your life. Place a favorite self-portrait somewhere in your home to honor your body. It is the beautiful temple of your spirit. T
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH A volunteer job or charitable endeavor brings satisfaction. Important obligations are met. This sets the pace for today, then creating a yen to quietly enjoy your own home. This is a positive indicator for progress as the day ends.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today brings supportive friendships your way. You are magnetic in regard to love. But you may want to keep a low profile. Seek a trusted mentor to help you select and prioritize your worthwhile goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Today impacts your circle of friends and long-range goals, and is excellent for social life. Reflect and regroup, but delay steering away from established associates or committing to a new direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH The pace quickens today even though it's a Sunday. Prepare to embrace opportunities. Timely action can change your destiny. Observe new developments around you. Be inventive. A whole network of new acquaintances reach out to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH An intimate relationship is a catalyst for wish fulfilment. Others introduce you to philosophical truths and cultural experiences. A sense of destiny prevails. Read some amazing poetry. A family situation is resolved satisfactorily.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH Revel in the accomplishments of someone very close to you. A loved one is in a growth mode and would deeply appreciate supportive words of encouragement. You will do well. Experiment with creative outlets. Your vitality peaks.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH An emphasis on healing and problem-solving emerges. You adore animal companions. A relationship with a precious pet deepens. You discover that this connection facilitates healing of your body and spirit.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Practical expression of creative ideas, perhaps involving a pursuit you enjoy, makes today a cycle of contentment. You can analyze and understand a love situation, finding a comfortable balance between the dictates of the heart and the head.
