ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH This is a feel-good day, which is why you feel compassion and concern for those who are less fortunate. If you can do something to help someone in need, you will feel gratified. You might join forces with someone else to do this.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH A discussion with a female friend will be a rewarding experience for you today. You also might become involved with a charitable group or others who wish to help people in need. Today, whatever you give will come back to you multiplied.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You look good in the eyes of others today, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Even if you don't do anything special, you appear to be successful, wise and generous. Well, it never hurts to have good press. (There's also a strong likelihood that you deserve this praise.)

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You're full of big plans today, especially for travel or anything to do with education or training. You also might have ambitions related to medicine, the law, publishing or the media. Enjoy a heady exchange about metaphysical ideas.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)