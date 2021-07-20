VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Mercury is your ruling planet, and today it is dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which will attract unusual people to you. You might meet a real character. Possibly someone you already know, probably younger, will say or do something that surprises you. It's an interesting day!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Someone in a position of authority — a boss, parent, teacher or the police — might say or do something that catches you off guard today. Hopefully it's surprising and welcome news. However, it might be something you don't want to hear. If so, edit your response.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You might suddenly travel today for an unexpected reason. Or, possibly, travel plans change. Almost certainly, something unusual and different will occur. You might learn something new that is amazing. Perhaps the media will have surprising news.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Double-check details with banking, shared property and insurance issues, because, for your sign, something unexpected will impact these areas today. This could be good news — or not. Nevertheless, when it comes to money issues, stay in the know.