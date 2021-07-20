ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Your home routine might be interrupted today. Perhaps a family member has unusual news. You also might suddenly need to do a repair to where you live. Unusual news or someone unexpected might arrive on today's scene.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH New faces, new places and new ideas will make this a stimulating, different day! Your mind is buzzing, and you're mentally alert! An unexpected short trip might take place. Possibly a scheduled trip will change or be delayed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Pay attention to your moneymaking ideas today, because they might be original or ingenious. Something might impact your wealth or your possessions today. You might find money; you might lose money. Keep your eyes open!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with wild, unpredictable Uranus, which creates mental excitement and a keen interest in you. You might make new discoveries or meet new people. You definitely want to do something different today!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH This is a restless day for you because so much seems to be going on behind the scenes. In one way, you're keeping things low-key; nevertheless, a fresh revelation about something might make you spring into action today!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Mercury is your ruling planet, and today it is dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which will attract unusual people to you. You might meet a real character. Possibly someone you already know, probably younger, will say or do something that surprises you. It's an interesting day!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Someone in a position of authority — a boss, parent, teacher or the police — might say or do something that catches you off guard today. Hopefully it's surprising and welcome news. However, it might be something you don't want to hear. If so, edit your response.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You might suddenly travel today for an unexpected reason. Or, possibly, travel plans change. Almost certainly, something unusual and different will occur. You might learn something new that is amazing. Perhaps the media will have surprising news.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Double-check details with banking, shared property and insurance issues, because, for your sign, something unexpected will impact these areas today. This could be good news — or not. Nevertheless, when it comes to money issues, stay in the know.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH A partner or close friend surprises you today by suggesting something or doing something you didn't expect them to do. Possibly, they will introduce you to someone unusual. Or you might meet someone unusual in the general public.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Pet owners should be alert about their pets today because something unexpected might happen. Likewise, surprising health-related news could occur. Your job might have an exciting breakthrough today, or you might meet someone who is interesting related to your job, perhaps a new co-worker or a client.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH This is a creative day for you, which is why you can dream up new ideas, new concepts and see new visions for whatever you might want to achieve. Surprise invitations will come your way. Say yes! Sports events also might have unusual outcomes. New love will blossom for some.