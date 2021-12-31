ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might encounter someone older from another culture today, or perhaps a teacher or religious figure. Study or make travel plans, but be patient today, because it's easy to be annoyed with someone.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Something will prompt you to look at your resources and assets today. Know how much you own and how much you owe. How bad is your holiday debt? Focus on what is at hand and avoid disputes about shared property.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Talk to someone who is more experienced, because they might have valuable advice or offer you assistance. Meanwhile, both Mars and the Moon are lined up opposite your sign, making you touchy. Easy does it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Be cooperative because the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto are all opposite your sign today. Fortunately, you're practical, patient and ready to pay attention to details. Being patient with others today will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You might take responsibility for taking care of kids or someone younger today. You also might do some legwork or planning for sports or a social outing. If so, you can do this because you're focused.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Be patient with family members. Increased activity and chaos on the homefront are frustrating, which is why someone might annoy you. Nevertheless, you can get reorganized at home, especially with help from someone older.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You have lots of mental energy today; however, you also might feel impatient. Practice patience when dealing with others. Your mind is orderly and focused today, which means you can accomplish a lot.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Count your money and check your assets to assess the lay of the land. Be prudent and cautious about financial matters today. It's the end of the year, and you need to know what's up. When it comes to money, information is power.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with Mars and dancing with Saturn. Mars makes you impatient. However, Saturn will encourage careful and thoughtful measures in whatever you do. It might prompt you to rethink something or redo it in a better way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Research behind the scenes yields some positive information today. Expect to come up with something useful, especially because you have the patience to dig for what you're looking for. Try not to give in to impatient feelings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Someone more experienced might have good advice for you today, which is why it never hurts to listen. This advice might be useful. Feelings of competitiveness with someone could "get your goat."
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You're keen to do something today, because you feel ambitious and determined. If someone gets in your way, you won't like it. Fortunately, you will take a steady approach to getting things done. One step at a time.