VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Be patient with family members. Increased activity and chaos on the homefront are frustrating, which is why someone might annoy you. Nevertheless, you can get reorganized at home, especially with help from someone older.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You have lots of mental energy today; however, you also might feel impatient. Practice patience when dealing with others. Your mind is orderly and focused today, which means you can accomplish a lot.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Count your money and check your assets to assess the lay of the land. Be prudent and cautious about financial matters today. It's the end of the year, and you need to know what's up. When it comes to money, information is power.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with Mars and dancing with Saturn. Mars makes you impatient. However, Saturn will encourage careful and thoughtful measures in whatever you do. It might prompt you to rethink something or redo it in a better way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)