ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Much can be accomplished today. Ask advice from, and give assistance to, companions about setting goals and pursuing dreams. Your energy level will be wonderful. Nurture your confidence and adventure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today highlights your potential at work. Your charisma is especially evident. Your established reputation and contacts with past business associates provide a foundation enabling you to move forward. Seek answers to security issues by understanding patterns linked to your work.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Travel plans and opportunities are finally available. Your mental energy is in top form. It is especially easy to assimilate new information. Today is ideal for consecrating a new journal. You have much to express.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Hidden facts come to light today. A message from the spirit world reminds you of the mysteries of the afterlife. It is an excellent time to visit an antique store or thrift shop seeking unexpected treasure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Love and social prospects are changing for the better. Do not hesitate if someone new has caught your eye. Make your feelings known. Old friends reconnect. It is a bit of a creative cycle.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH It is a wonderful day to overcome stains. Release all that is stale and counterproductive, and try new health regimens. Be aware of how associates affect your health. If someone frustrates or drains you, keep your distance. There could be a psychic vampire hovering nearby.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
H Love enters a volatile phase. A hint of fate, a past life attraction surrounds a relationship. A change of heart is in progress. Develop new social contacts or build upon an existing relationship. The good times roll on.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH An old friend greets you today. Contemplate before making changes in living arrangements. A family member can seem confused or unpredictable. New options appear, and those closest to you have a better sense of direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's an excellent day to make decisions about travel and study. Be tolerant if one of your siblings or neighbors is not as considerate as you'd like, there are deeper issues involved. Don't change your relationship status.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Today, pressures ease. Business travel and important meetings provide lucrative opportunities. Written affirmations for prosperity are extremely helpful now. Prepare, read aloud and visualize a fountain of riches pouring upon you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Inventive, independent, original and a friend to all, you're a progressive reformer. You're restless today, with tremendous energy. Focus, and you'll accomplish a great deal. At the same time, you long to have more freedom from responsibility.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Invest in a good dream book. It's a perfect day to learn more about the traits of your Chinese birth sign. Draw your Chinese animal. It is the animal that hides within your heart.
