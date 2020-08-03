× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Much can be accomplished today. Ask advice from, and give assistance to, companions about setting goals and pursuing dreams. Your energy level will be wonderful. Nurture your confidence and adventure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today highlights your potential at work. Your charisma is especially evident. Your established reputation and contacts with past business associates provide a foundation enabling you to move forward. Seek answers to security issues by understanding patterns linked to your work.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Travel plans and opportunities are finally available. Your mental energy is in top form. It is especially easy to assimilate new information. Today is ideal for consecrating a new journal. You have much to express.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Hidden facts come to light today. A message from the spirit world reminds you of the mysteries of the afterlife. It is an excellent time to visit an antique store or thrift shop seeking unexpected treasure.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)