ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today and tomorrow, the Moon is in your sign. This happens for two and a half days every month, and when it occurs, your luck improves! However, you will be more emotional and have a stronger reaction to things. Ask the universe for a favor!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today and tomorrow, you're happy to play things low-key and work behind the scenes, even though this is a playful, upbeat, stimulating week for you. (This is an excellent time for a vacation.) Nevertheless, you need to catch your breath.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Despite your focus on home and family, today and tomorrow, you want to interact with friends and groups. In particular, you might have a meaningful conversation with a female acquaintance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today and tomorrow, the Moon will be sitting atop of your chart, which means people notice you more than usual. You will be high-viz. In some cases, others will discuss or know personal details about your private life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)