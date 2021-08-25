ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today and tomorrow, the Moon is in your sign. This happens for two and a half days every month, and when it occurs, your luck improves! However, you will be more emotional and have a stronger reaction to things. Ask the universe for a favor!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today and tomorrow, you're happy to play things low-key and work behind the scenes, even though this is a playful, upbeat, stimulating week for you. (This is an excellent time for a vacation.) Nevertheless, you need to catch your breath.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Despite your focus on home and family, today and tomorrow, you want to interact with friends and groups. In particular, you might have a meaningful conversation with a female acquaintance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today and tomorrow, the Moon will be sitting atop of your chart, which means people notice you more than usual. You will be high-viz. In some cases, others will discuss or know personal details about your private life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today and tomorrow, you will have a strong urge to "get away from it all." Ideally, you will want to travel to find a change of scenery. You want a chance to see new places, meet new faces and learn new things. Ideas?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today and tomorrow, you will have a stronger focus on financial matters, especially anything regarding shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. This means you are likely to tidy up loose ends and make sure things go your way. Use this urge to your advantage.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Today and tomorrow, the Moon will be in a sign that is exactly opposite from your sign, which means you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. It simply means you have to be cooperative and ready to listen to what others say.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You'll be pleased doing something so you feel you're getting better organized today. In fact, today and tomorrow, not only do you want to get better organized, you also want to improve your health and feel like you're more in control of your world.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your desire to play and slip away on a vacation or enjoy a social outing will be stronger today and tomorrow. In particular, you'll love sports as well as playful times with children. You'll also enjoy expressing your creative talents in the arts or the entertainment world.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Despite your desire to travel and expand your world, today and tomorrow you will be very happy to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. Basically, you need a breather or a chance to regroup in a private, quiet way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You're eager to communicate with someone today — perhaps several people. In conversations with others, you want to establish a bond — a real connection. This is why you will avoid superficial chitchatat you view as meaningless.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Money is on your mind today. And perhaps again tomorrow. This is because for the next two days, the Moon will be traveling through your Money House, which will encourage emotional purchases instead of practical ones.