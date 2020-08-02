× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020: Versatile and determined, your talent always wins. This year, you ignore certain naysayers and choose your own project and are wildly successful. Learn to accept help from those who offer it. If single, you go from admirer to admirer but do not settle for one in particular. If attached, remember the needs of your partner. You two are wonderful together when you do. AQUARIUS has their own form of independence.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Friendships offer new opportunities. Creative projects, including musical studies, provide a catalyst in selecting long-term goals. It will be especially easy for you to read others psychically. Be aware of clocks, watches and calendars.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Career matters are of prime concern. Your deep devotion leads you above and beyond the call of duty now. A little humor and perspective are a must. Otherwise, the intensity of your feelings could overwhelm associates.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Discussions and written messages produce many good works. Travel will be more rewarding than expected. Proceed confidently with journeys of all kinds, including journeys of the mind. Imagine where you'd like to go.